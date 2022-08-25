After what has been an anxious wait, students many of the academy’s top performers will now go on to A-level studies at the Hucknall Sixth Form Centre, or will pursue pathways into training, apprenticeships and further education.

Bethany Sladden achieved an incredible set of results with six grade 9s, three grade 8s, one grade 6 and a Distinction**.

She will now go on to study chemistry, biology and criminology at Hucknall Sixth Form Centre.

Holgate students celebrating their GCSE results, clockwise from top left: James Jackson, Shannon Davies, Max Everest, George Hemsley, Jasmine Lam, Jemma Ball, Bethany Sladden, Poppy Andrew

Bethany said: “Wow, I am so pleased, I am really looking forward to starting at sixth form in September.”

Another student who was delighted with her results was Poppy Andrew, who achieved three grade 8s, five grade 7s and Distinction** in music and physical education.

She too will now continue her studies at Hucknall Sixth Form Centre.

Max Everest achieved five grade 9s, five grade 8s and Distinction** in physical education.

He will also head to Hucknall Sixth Form Centre to study maths, physics, chemistry and psychology.

He said: “The sleepless nights were so worth it – thank you so much!”

Celebrations were also in order for Shannon Davies who achieved two grade 9s, five grade 8s and two grade 7s.

Shannon said: “It has been an anxious few weeks, but I am so pleased with my results.”

Shannon will continue her studies at Hucknall Sixth Form Centre.

George Hemsley said his motto of ‘work smarter, not harder’ saw him through his exams and he will also be heading to Hucknall Sixth Form Centre after achieving a grade 9 and two grade 8s, with top scores in his other subjects, including Distinction** in food technology.

Jasmine Lam will be another student heading to Hucknall Sixth Form Centre after receiving two grade 9s, grade 8 in photography and a grade 7 in physics.

James Jackson will be heading to college to study maths, physics and engineering after getting top grades including a grade 8 in maths, grade 7s in his science subjects and a Distinction**.

James said: “The hard work really did pay off, thank you so much.”

And Jemma Ball will be off to Hucknall Sixth Form Centre in September after getting the grades she needed, including a grade 8 in English language, five grade 6s and a Distinction**.

Jemma said: “I am so pleased – I am looking forward to returning to sixth form in September.”

Matthew Pennington, academy principal, said: “We are delighted to be able to celebrate with our year 11 students today.

"After what has been an incredibly challenging period in the run up to their GCSEs, we are so pleased that our students are being given the recognition they deserve.

“The results not only reflect the hard work of our students, but the commitment of our staff too – we are incredibly proud.

“We look forward to seeing students back in September to continue their studies with Hucknall Sixth Form Centre, and for those leaving us today, we wish you every success and happiness.”