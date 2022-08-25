Hucknall National Academy celebrates bumper GCSE pass rate with 50 grade 9s

The school was also delighted to see 50 grade 9s achieved across 14 different subjects and 17 per cent of all student grades were 7 or better.

There were great individual success stories with many students achieving 8 and 9 grades (or equivalent).

Academy predictions for 7+ grades were exceeded – mirroring the record number of top grades achieved in last week’s A-level results.

Highest performing girl Hannah Doran (right) alongside her friend, and fellow high achiever, Hannah Bennison

Jacob Hemsley was the highest-achieving male student with seven grades 9s and two grade 8s,, while the highest-performing female student was Hannah Doran who both achieved two grades 9s, six grade 8s and a grade 7.

Elijah Stratford-Smart was the most-improved student at the academy, who achieved three grade 9s, three grade 8s, one grade 7 and a grade 6.

This was an average of two grades higher than predictions at the end of year 10.

Martin Brailsford, head teacher, praised the resilience and efforts of all the GCSE students after what has been a very difficult two years with the Covid pandemic.

Highest performing male student Jacob Hemsley with head teacher Martin Brailsford

He said: “Our results this year are testament to the hard work and determination shown by year 11.

“I would also like to praise our staff for the high quality of teaching and learning they have managed to provide across our curriculum and the support our students have received from their families.

"Our year 11 mindset has been extremely positive and they have worked with their teachers to get the best outcomes possible.

"We are very aware that education is not all about results, and to see our students grow and develop so well individually and as a group over many years has been an absolute privilege.

"Having such a strong set of results only adds to the successful time our students have spent with us.

We wish every student the very best for the future and hope to see many continue their education with us at our Sixth Form Centre in Hucknall.”

Kirsty Cowley, chair of Governors, added: “These are fantastic results, and our young people should be incredibly proud of what they have achieved particularly after the difficulties of the last few years.

"The results are a credit to their hard work and resilience and also to the dedication of our staff.

"We wish everyone luck in whatever they choose to do next.”