Holgate Primary and Nursery School in Hucknall is to start offering pre-school places to two-year-olds after getting approval from Nottinghamshire Council.

Before approval by the council, provision at the school on High Leys Road was only offered for children between three and 11 years old.

However, subject to approval from the director of children and families service at some point during the next few months, the site will open up pre-school places for two-year-old children.

The decision comes after the early years provision, which was originally running independently on site, ceased its operation.

Holgate Primary School will be accepting pre-schoolers from this autumn. Photo: Google

The Department for Education requires local authorities to follow the statutory process for making prescribed alterations to schools.

From this, the council published a section 19 notice on July 16, where a four-week representation period followed to allow for objections and comments on the proposal – this notice expired on August 12.

Around 94 per cent of respondents, most of which were parents in the area, voted in favour of the school’s age range being lowered to two years old and to offer provision for these children.

The council’s decision report read: “Children and families of two-year-olds will have access to early years childcare and education in their own locality.

"They will not need to travel to an alternative provider out of the area to access their free entitlement place.”

There will no amendments to the school’s statutory places for children.

This decision is subject to intervention by councillors.