Beardall Fields Primary and Nursery School, on Kenbrook Road, was inspected by Ofsted in October 2021 in five key areas: Effectiveness of leadership and management; Quality of teaching, learning and assessment; Personal development, behaviour and welfare; Outcomes for pupils; and Early Years provision.

The school, which relocated to a new build in 2014, last had an Ofsted inspection in 2017 which was rated as ‘Requires Improvement.’

As a result, a new leadership structure and a revamped curriculum has, according to Ofsted, ensured ‘pupils get a good quality education across a range of subjects.’

Beardall Fields Primary School has been rated 'Good' by Ofsted. Photo: Google

This was after having three inspectors look closely at a number of subjects, including English, maths, art and history.

The school’s latest Ofsted report spoke glowingly about the school and its impact on pupils.

It described it as a ‘vibrant, happy’ school where pupils ‘enjoy learning and their kind teachers enthuse them.’

It also paid tribute to the priority that the school gives to reading across the curriculum.

Katherine Collins, head teacher, stated the outcome was ‘testament to the hard work of all the staff and children in the last few years’.

She continued: “We have been tireless in ensuring the quality of our curriculum provides the best outcomes for our children.

"Our school vision is to be at the heart of our community, serving families to ensure the best possible outcomes for our children.

"A strong partnership between the staff and our families underpins everything we do.

“We were delighted this was highlighted in the report.’

Phil Bailey, chair of Governors, added: “Beardall Fields is a shining light at the centre of the Hucknall community.

"Hard working staff and students, engaged parents and support from the local education authority has led to this fantastic outcome for our community.