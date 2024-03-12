Hucknall schools staff join more than 1,000 others for huge education trust training day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff from Hillside Primary School and Hucknall Flying High Academy were among 1,100 FHP trust members at Trent Vineyard in Nottingham became the venue for a special day of enhanced workplace training.

Aimed at promoting leadership and enhancing workplace skills, staff accessed a plethora of workshops employing the latest research to assist in delivering the most effective educational experience for children.

The event welcomed experts from across the region to share their expertise and closed with an inspiring speech given by Musharaf Asghar, affectionately known as ‘Mushy’ who shot to fame and into the hearts of the viewing public on the show Educating Yorkshire.

Educating Yorkshire star Musharaf Asghar spoke to Flying High Partnership staff about his journey through school. Photo: Lou Brimble

He said, “I wanted to talk about the power of education and the power of teachers, how my teachers played a pivotal role in my life and helped me in overcoming a speech impediment which I had as a teenager.

"I feel teachers don’t always get the recognition they truly deserve.

“You don’t hear people looking back after many years and thanking their teachers and I am in a fortunate position to be able to do that.

"I want teachers to see the impact they can have in a student’s life.

Flying High Partnership head teachers at the event. Photo: Lou Brimble

"I want every member of staff here to know just how important they are, and how important they can be.

"I was shown a sense of warmth and love by my teachers, and I think that aspect shouldn’t be overlooked in schools.

"It’s the reason I found this voice of mine.”

Claire Stirland, FHP director of education, said: “It is crucial to make the most of opportunities that will help us be the best versions of ourselves; because of the positive impact this will have on our children.

"Of course, we are delighted at our results in the multi-academy trust comparison tables, but it is important to remind ourselves that those figures

represent children.

"They represent children who, due to the care, personal development and quality of education they have received in our schools, are now in a strong position to access their secondary education.

"Let’s break down barriers for every single one of our children, so that their potential is unlocked, and their achievements continue to be exceptional.”

Chris Wheatley, FHP founder and chief executive, said the event was an opportunity for staff to learn from experts, keynote speakers and each other.

He said: “We are grateful to all of our experts and speakers for sharing their knowledge and time to develop the skills we need to change the lives of children for the better.

“This year’s programme saw staff from every role within schools, come together to shape the future of education, accessing further training in their own disciplines, and exploring ways in which we can all unlock the potential of every child we care for.