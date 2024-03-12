Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The scheme is due to take three weeks to complete and is intended to provide a safe crossing point for pedestrians and cyclists over Ashgate Road between the park and ride site and Tesco and provide a new link for pedestrians and cyclists into Hucknall town centre.

Coun Lee Waters (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall South at County Hall and Hucknall Central on Ashfield Council, said: “Ashgate Road experiences significant traffic and I've been advocating tirelessly to the county council highways for a crossing installation

"It's been a long journey, but I'm thrilled that the county council has finally responded and commenced work on this vital crossing.

"This marks step forward in enhancing pedestrian and cyclist safety, fostering a more accessible Hucknall for all our residents."

Coun Waters added that enhancing road safety and accessibility were integral components of Ashfield Council’s ambitious plans for Hucknall, now that the authority has secured £9.2m in levelling up funding.

The successful bid will focus on three main projects in Hucknall – skills and econominc regeneration, access to Hucknall town centre and cultural and heritage gateway.