Hucknall councillors have welcomed the decision, saying it will transform the town and represent years of hard work.

In a letter to Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), Ashfield Council leader, Jacob Young MP (Con), levelling up minister said: “I am delighted to announce that Ashfield Council has been provisionally awarded up to £9,281,283 for project levelling up round two application for Hucknall as part of the spring budget.”

Coun Lee Waters (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall Central on Ashfield Council, said: “Hucknall councillors have worked on this bid for more than three years.

Hucknall has been awarded more than £9m in levelling up funding. Photo: National World

"We’ve been rejected twice but not let that put us off.

"This money will transform every aspect of Hucknall town centre.

"We worked with the residents of Hucknall to put this together and I can’t thank them enough.”

Coun Zadrozny added: “This is the culmination of a lot hard work from Hucknall’s Ashfield Independent councillors and officers from the council.

Coun's Matthew Relf (left) and Lee Waters are both delighted that Hucknall has received levelling up money. Photo: Submitted

"It will fulfil our vision of creating a vibrant, thriving town centre."

The successful bid will focus on three main projects in Hucknall – skills and econominc regeneration, access to Hucknall town centre and cultural and heritage gateway.

Under the skills an econominc regeneration banner, the money will be used for:

• Supporting the council’s education and skills Strategy which sets out its intentions to ensure Ashfield has a skilled, future-proof workforce.

• Opportunities for shopfront improvement grants to help businesses to improve the exterior of their premises, and start-up grants to enable new businesses to flourish

• Exploring ways to expand Hucknall’s successful outdoor markets

As part of access to Hucknall town centre, money will be used for:

• Enhancements to signs, along with the creation of a digital app, to improve access to the town centre for pedestrians and cyclists which will assist and encourage residents and visitors to travel around Hucknall using more sustainable, healthier methods

• Improved comfort and welcome facilities at the train/tram station

And as part of the cultural and heritage gateway plan, the money will be for:

• Celebrating Hucknall’s heritage by creating a new visitor experience at Hucknall Parish Church, focusing on the town’s most famous residents from the past

• Improvement of the streets, roads, and public space around the Arc Cinema to create a welcoming gateway into Hucknall town centre

• A new 3G sports pitch for residents

Coun Matthew Relf (Ash Ind), executive lead member for growth, regeneration and local planning at the council, said: “This latest success means we are delivering £100m on improvements across the Ashfield district

"This will improve the life chances of residents in Hucknall, turbo-charge investment, fast track public transport improvements – all whilst remembering our heritage.

"This is our chance to make significant change that will be benefit Hucknall for generations to come.”