His position has been temporarily filled by Matt Irons, who joined the staff as vice-prinicpal last year.

Parents were informed of Mr Belshaw’s departure in a letter from the Creative Education Trust, which runs the school.

A school spokesperson said: “After having made significant improvements at Bulwell Academy, including improving behaviour and attendance, Mr Belshaw is leaving Bulwell Academy to pursue other opportunities.

Bulwell Academy has seen it's principal leave. Photo: Other

“We thank Mr Belshaw for all his work and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.

“Executive principal Chris Keen will continue to lead on improvements at Bulwell, supported by the senior leadership team.

We are pleased to have appointed Matt Irons as acting head of school.

"Mr Irons is an experienced senior leader and he joined Bulwell in September as vice-principal.

"Chris Keen, who has led two Creative Education Trust schools to achieve a 'Good' Ofsted rating, will work alongside Mr Irons and the academy's leadership team to support Bulwell Academy moving forwards."

But while the school is taking a positive stance, parents took to social media to share their concerns that another change in the leadership team will have a disruptive effect on students.

One said: “This trust needs a strong headteacher, someone that is there to go by the book!”

“Another said: “That school changes their principal more than most teachers change their underwear.”

The school was rated ‘inadequate’ and placed under special measures on it’s last Ofsted inspection in October 2022.