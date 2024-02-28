Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The junctions will be amended to prioritise bus traffic, giving more space for turning, bus lanes and removing obstructions.

Funding comes from a Government grant as part of the Bus Service Improvement Plan.

The junctions will also have bus priority technology.

The proposals are intended to improve bus travel and give buses more priority at the junctions. Photo: Other

Advertisement

Advertisement

These smart junctions ‘know’ the bus timetables so if a bus is running perfectly to time, they stick to the normal timings.

However, if a bus is running late the traffic lights will automatically change and amend the timings at the junction to prioritise the bus to help them get back on time.

Coun Angela Kandola (Lab), portfolio holder for transport, said, “We’re passionate about making our bus services even better, these works will remove obstructions and install bus lanes and bus priority junctions to make bus journeys smoother and more efficient.

"The proposals for Edwards Lane in Bestwood will help speed up journeys on the A2, 87,88 and 89 and the works on Moor Bridge in Bulwell will help make the threes and 79 more reliable.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The proposals are out of for consultation and we really value your feedback – please email [email protected] with any comments.”

The Edwards Lane/Oxclose Lane/Arnold Road works will see the introduction of a 24-hour bus lane southbound on Edwards Lane and extending the no waiting/loading restrictions to improve bus journey times and reliability.

There will be improved traffic flows on the junction of Edwards Lane and Oxclose Lane through the introduction of additional turn lanes and priority for buses and management of traffic flows in real time through traffic signals upgrade.

On the junction of Moor Bridge and Hucknall Lane there are plans to introduce two new bus lanes on the inbound and outbound approach to the junction, remove the mini roundabout and replace it with traffic signals with push-button pedestrian crossings, provide buses with priority at the junction, which will improve reliability and journey times, improve pedestrian and cyclist facilities and install a toucan crossing.