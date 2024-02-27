Hucknall and Bulwell residents fear 'traffic chaos' when work starts on major road junction this autumn

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Work is scheduled to take place on Moor Bridge roundabout between Hucknall Lane and Moor Bridge Road which will see the introduction of new bus lanes and traffic signals, which will prioritise buses and improve journey times.

The work, carried out by Nottingham City Council, will involve removing the mini roundabout and replacing it with traffic signals with push-button pedestrian crossings.

Your Dispatch asked readers what they thought of the project and there was a large response on our Facebook page.

Work is set to start to replace the roundabout with traffic lights and a bus lane in the autumn. Photo: Google

The overwhelming mood coming through was of motorists fearing traffic chaos as the already busy junction gets even worse while the works take place, with the knock-on effect being felt on surrounding roads in Hucknall, Bulwell and Bestwood Village.

But while most were against the works, some were in favour, particularly the plan to replace the roundabout with traffic lights.

However, just about everyone feels the bus lane is a wrong move.

Comments included:

"Two lanes going straight on from Bulwell to Hucknall is a recipe for disaster and while this is happening will Bulwell Hall estate and Bestwood Village will be used as rat runs to avoid road works.”

“Swapping to a T-junction could make things better at rush hour as that is a nightmare right now. The bus lane makes very little sense though.”

"Who comes up with these crazy ideas? I take it they don’t use this road in peak times?”

"They’re going to make it worse then it already is.”

“I like the idea, hopefully they will sort that road just past the swinger towards the traffic lights and make it a single line.”

“Completely ridiculous, it will cause more chaos than the roundabout.”

"Just resurface the entire road and let folks travel unimpeded with the current mini roundabout layout. It's completely unnecessary and overkill with no reward. It'll lead to more gridlock and utter chaos during the works. I'd rather them spend the money on sorting out the flood problem on Hucknall Lane at the A611 roundabout.”

"About time!”

"Complete waste of money, be better used fixing potholes.”

“Nothing wrong with the roundabout, it’s the idiots that don't know how to use a roundabout that are the problem.”

“The problem is not the mini island, it is the two sets of pedestrian lights less than 70 yards apart which are constantly turning to red and not allowing traffic to flow.”

"The traffic already queues back into Hucknall with two lanes so not sure how reducing it to one, for the very small number of buses that travel that way, will make it any better?”

“No to bus lane but traffic lights? Yes, it’s about time.”

"Traffic lights will make queues worse, a 24-hour bus lane is an even worse idea! Traffic now backs up so this will be double the queue times.”

"This is going to cause more traffic congestion than is already there.”

"It's a bad idea that will waste money, time and resources on making the problem worse, not better.”