News you can trust since 1904
BREAKING

Man appears in court after serious assault in Hucknall

Detectives have charged a suspect after a woman was left unconscious following a serious assault in Hucknall.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 26th Feb 2024, 11:17 GMT
Updated 27th Feb 2024, 16:40 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The victim was repeatedly kicked and punched during the attack which happened outside the former Bella Mia restaurant, in Annesley Road, Hucknall.

She suffered significant facial injuries as a result of the assault which happened during the early hours of Sunday (25 February).

The restaurant is undergoing a refurbishment and no-one connected to the site was involved in the incident.

A man is due in court after being charged with assault in Hucknall. Photo: Nottinghamshire PoliceA man is due in court after being charged with assault in Hucknall. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
A man is due in court after being charged with assault in Hucknall. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police
Most Popular
Read More
Hucknall councillor blasts county council for 'wasting' £3,000 on free tram trav...

A suspect was arrested near to the scene.

A 45-year-old Hucknall man appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on February 26 charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He was released on conditional bail and electronically tagged and will appear at Nottingham Crown Court on March 25.

Detective Constable Kerry Stringfellow, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “I am pleased we have charged a suspect regarding this serious matter, and I hope it reassures people the force will take robust action against individuals who engage in this sort of criminality.”