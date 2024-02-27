Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The victim was repeatedly kicked and punched during the attack which happened outside the former Bella Mia restaurant, in Annesley Road, Hucknall.

She suffered significant facial injuries as a result of the assault which happened during the early hours of Sunday (25 February).

The restaurant is undergoing a refurbishment and no-one connected to the site was involved in the incident.

A man is due in court after being charged with assault in Hucknall. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

A suspect was arrested near to the scene.

A 45-year-old Hucknall man appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on February 26 charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He was released on conditional bail and electronically tagged and will appear at Nottingham Crown Court on March 25.