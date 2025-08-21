Local pupils defy odds as Action Tutoring bridges GCSE attainment gap in Nottingham

A picture of Bramcote College pupil Elliott, who received a grade 7 in his English GCSE results.

As GCSE results land across Nottingham this week, a stark reality is revealed: pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds are more than twice as likely to leave secondary school without a pass in English or maths compared to their wealthier peers.

With the national attainment gap now significantly wider than at any time in the last 12 years, schools and charities are rallying to level the playing field - and in Nottingham, Action Tutoring’s volunteer-led programmes are making strides.

The challenge: Poverty and pandemic fallout

Pupils experiencing socio-economic disadvantage continue to face immense challenges, compounded by COVID’s lingering effects and the ongoing cost-of-living crisis. The Child Poverty Action Group estimates that 9 children in every average class of 30 are living in poverty. In addition, at secondary school, disadvantaged pupils are less likely to achieve a grade 4 in English or maths GCSEs. According to the Government’s national attainment statistics, in 2024, just 43% of disadvantaged pupils passed both English and maths GCSE, compared to 73% of non-disadvantaged pupils.

Action Tutoring volunteer tutor and GCSE pupil hard at work

“What is a barrier to pupils is sustaining the state funding for their learning needs,” says Simrat Mavi, Deputy Headteacher at St Giles’ Church of England Primary School, who have partnered with Action Tutoring since 2020. “The attainment gap isn’t just about grades; it’s about gaining confidence, independence, resilience and enhancing their study skills.”

A local solution making a difference

Against this backdrop, Action Tutoring, an award-winning national charity, is working with hundreds of volunteer tutors here in Nottingham. Their targeted programmes have proven to be highly effective in boosting pass rates and narrowing the attainment gap for disadvantaged pupils.

Locally, statistics show stark local gaps in education outcomes. This includes 41.9% of disadvantaged pupils achieving grade 4 or above in GCSE English and maths in the area in 2024. By contrast, non-disadvantaged pupils achieved a 69.8% pass rate, meaning pupils facing disadvantage in Nottingham were 27.9%behind their peers, a significant gap.

With these statistics in mind, Action Tutoring’s approach combines structured curriculum support with small group tutoring, targeting pupils eligible for free school meals. Last academic year, over 95% of teachers at schools working with Action Tutoring agreed that most of their pupils were increasing in confidence from taking part in the tutoring programme.

The impact is clear:

After completing 10 or more tutoring sessions, 62% of disadvantaged pupils on Action Tutoring programmes passed their English GCSE.

Similarly, 61% passed their maths GCSE.

Crucially, this represents a significant leap – tutored pupils increased their chances of passing by 19% in English and 17% in maths compared to the national average for disadvantaged pupils.

Celebrating success and building on momentum

On GCSE results day, Action Tutoring's team visited Bramcote College in Nottingham to celebrate the hard work and achievements of their pupils in 2024-25. The real-time reactions, quotes, and photos showcased the joy and relief of success, you can see and read more in the live blog.

Elliott, a pupil who received a grade 7 for English on GCSE results day, and who plans to go on to college to complete his A-Levels in business, politics and economics, said: “I think I knew I was going to pass English, though I was really surprised to get a 7, as I was predicted a 4.

“My tutoring with Action Tutoring has really helped me to get that grade - my tutor Martin was really good and he helped push my grades up. I gained a lot of confidence through tutoring and the fact that it’s one-to-one/one-to-two tutoring. It really helps you build a connection and it helps you get on with all the things you’re not that great at initially.

“I’m happy, I think all the stuff that I needed to do went well.”

Heidi Gale, Headteacher at Bramcote College, said: “As a school, we have just over 125 children who have sat their GCSEs this year. Overall, 81% of our children achieved a grade 4 in English and maths this year, compared to 66% last year.

“Alongside all those involved, we also really thank Action Tutoring for their significant part in achieving this statistic.”

The Long-Term Benefits

Beyond immediate results, Action Tutoring emphasises the economic ripple effect. Written evidence by education charity Get Further to the Education Committee, highlights that ‘missing out on a standard pass in GCSE maths by just one grade leads to an average loss of £73,062 in earnings over a person’s lifetime’. In addition, the charity says ‘for GCSE English, this is £47,355’.

"Breaking the cycle of disadvantage starts with education. Every young person deserves the chance to reach their full potential, regardless of their background. We're thrilled with this year's results and are very proud that our volunteer tutors are helping to make this change a reality in Nottingham. As we celebrate these GCSE successes, we're also looking ahead to the next cohort of pupils who need that extra boost. We're seeking volunteers across Nottingham to help close the attainment gap. Everyone has something to offer, from students to retired professionals and everything in between, your time can change a life.” - Jen Fox, CEO Action Tutoring

The Power of Volunteering

At the heart of this success story are the dedicated volunteer tutors. Action Tutoring is now calling on people across Nottingham to consider volunteering for the 2025-26 academic year and become part of the change. No prior teaching experience is required - just an hour a week and a commitment to equity.

To Get Involved

You can find out more about Action Tutoring online, including applying to volunteer, at actiontutoring.org.uk/volunteer.