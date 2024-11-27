MP mentions Hucknall school in Parliament

Hucknall MP Michelle Welsh name-checked town school Leen Mills Primary in the corridors of power this week when she referred to the school during speech in the House of Commons.

Ms Welsh was speaking at the second reading of the Private Schools Bill in Parliament and expressed the importance of all children getting a top-quality education.

Highlighting the everyday situation and work being done at Leen Mills, she said: “One of the main challenges is, of course, funding, but I want to illustrate what that means in day-to-day life.

"Leen Mills School is a fantastic school, serving its community and some of the most disadvantaged children that live in my community.

Hucknall MP Michell Welsh spoke about Leen Mills Primary School during a speech in Parliament this week. Photo: Google

"It is unable to afford acceptable buildings and classrooms for the children to learn in – ones that facilitate learning and are comfortable for pupils and staff.

"Pupils have to walk outside between buildings to use the toilets in all weathers, come rain or shine – temporary buildings.

"This should not be the case.

"Yet it is so hard for the school to get the more basic requirement without the schools having to put up a fight.

"The changes to private schools’ charitable tax status will generate additional funding so that we can help to improve our public services for all children and young people.

"More funding for schools such as Leen Mills Primary School would mean that all pupils, no matter where they life or how much their parents have, have the right to access a safe and comfortable learning environment.”