Proud out-of-school club in Hucknall rated 'Outstanding' for its 'platinum care'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A proud out-of-school club in Hucknall, which is highly praised by parents, has received a rating of ‘Outstanding’ from education inspectors for the second successive time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hucknall National Out-Of-School Club, which has 80 youngsters, aged five to 11, on its books, was first awarded the top rating in 2018. It has been retained after an Ofsted inspection last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ofsted report revealed parents “are extremely happy” with the club and commented that “staff are attentive and have a personalised approach”.

"Parents feel the communication from staff is clear and concise, and that they provide ‘platinum care’,” the report said.

Hucknall National Out Of School Club, which has retained its 'Outstanding' rating from the education watchdog, Ofsted.

"Children eagerly take part in interesting and exciting activities, organised by staff. Some activities are continuously available, while others are specifically planned considering individual interests and needs. As such, children show high levels of engagement.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inspectors also found that “children behave exceptionally well” because “they understand the rules of the club” and “follow the high expectations of staff”. In turn, staff promoted the self-esteem of children, who “thrive on the responsibilities allocated to them”.

The club, which was registered in 2007, is based at Hucknall National Church Of England Primary School on Montague Road but is run by the Hucknall Pre-School Playgroup committee. The inspectors found the two “work in partnership well”.

The club employs five permanent members of staff and is open from Mondays to Fridays all year round, from 7.30 am to 8.40 am and 3 pm to 6 pm during term times, and from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm during school holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ofsted inspectors praised the variety of activities the club provides for children.

Ofsted said: “The manager and staff work together very well. Staff are happy in their roles and love working at the club. They speak highly of the support they receive from the manager, which contributes to high morale.”

The report found that staff ”promote children’s healthy lifestyles” and their emotional wellbeing, building “close and positive relationships”. It said: “Staff interactions are genuine and respectful, and are equally returned by the children.

"Staff celebrate children’s efforts and achievements. For example they award ‘star of the week’ and list children on the ‘awesome board’. This encourages positive behaviour.

"Staff also gain children’s views and comments. Children vote and decide on the Christmas party and the club’s sponsorship of charities. This helps them to feel valued and have their voices heard.”