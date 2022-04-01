All Hucknall children aged five to 11 to be offered Covid jabs
From early April, the NHS will offer Covid-19 vaccines to all children aged five to 11 years-old in Hucknall and Bulwell and across Nottinghamshire.
Friday, 1st April 2022, 11:20 am
This is in line with a recommendation from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) that parents of all children aged five to 11 should be offered the chance to have their children vaccinated.
New Government guidance says parents will receive information about how to book an appointment for their child to be vaccinated.
Appointments for eligible five to 11 year-olds will be available to book online here or by calling 119.
Children will need to be taken to a local vaccination centre, a local pharmacy or a GP offering children’s Covid-19 vaccination.