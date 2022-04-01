This is in line with a recommendation from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) that parents of all children aged five to 11 should be offered the chance to have their children vaccinated.

New Government guidance says parents will receive information about how to book an appointment for their child to be vaccinated.

Appointments for eligible five to 11 year-olds will be available to book online here or by calling 119.

Children aged five to 11 are to be offered Covid jabs in Nottinghamshire this month. Photo: Jane Barlow/Getty Images