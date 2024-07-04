Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A healthcare team member at Highbury Hospital in Bulwell has has been Highly Commended in the frontline leader category of the National Learning Disabilities and Autism Awards 2024.

Jordan Green, a clinical team leader with Nottinghamshire Healthcare, received this prestigious commendation due to her outstanding support and input for an autistic patient.

She was the patient’s named nurse and spent a lot of time researching, using evidence-based approaches for autism and seeking out professionals from across the globe to aid her development in how best to support her patient.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a result, there is evidence that the patient’s outcomes and experience of acute services have improved.

Jordan Green has been highly commended at the National Learning Disabilities and Autism Awards 2024. Photo: Submitted

Jordan said: “I am really honoured to have been highly commended in these awards.

"I am passionate about providing excellent care and committed to finding the best ways to support our patients.

"This is particularly important for autistic patients, who could be in acute settings for long periods, where there may not be specialised support readily available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My hope is that highlighting and advocating for the use of approved techniques will improve patients’ outcomes and experience whilst they are in our care, before transitioning to the community.”

Jordan’s input allowed restrictive interventions, such as enforced treatment and restraint, to be avoided.

Her input also allowed the team to gain a better understanding of the patient’s needs and how to best support her within the hospital’s environment.

In addition, this has allowed the ward to work within the STOMP agenda (stopping over medication of people with a learning disability, autism or both with psychotropic medicines) and increased the teams overall understanding and approaches to autistic patients within the acute inpatient ward at the hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information about Nottinghamshire Healthcare and the services it provides, visit the website at nottinghamshirehealthcare.nhs.uk

Paula Vaughan, mental health care group director at Nottinghamshire Healthcare said : “We are thrilled that Jordan has received national recognition by being highly commended in these awards.