Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Staff at Hucknall company Sports Gateway have raised more than £800 through a special fundraising challenge.

Sports Gateway runs football academies with Notts County and Alfreton Town and leads charity initiatives, such as providing meals for families struggling to make ends meet during school holidays and raising money for other sports clubs.

Their more recent fundraiser was Walk 90 Miles in June in support of Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) – a leading a movement against suicide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Every week 125 people in the UK take their own lives and 75 per cent of all UK suicides are male.

Staff and students from Sports Gateway have raised more than £860 for CALM with their latest fundraising challenge. Photo: Submitted

CALM exists to change this by offering life saving services, provoking conversation and bringing people together to reject living miserably.

On it’s website at thecalmzone.net/, it reveals that, last year, the charity spent more than 3.2 million minutes having potentially life-saving conversations.

The choice of CALM is especially poignant and personal to Sports Gateway after its founder and director Jamie Brough lost his life through suicide in in May 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A leading light in the Hucknall and Nottinghamshire sporting scene, particularly in football, Jamie’s death, aged just 45, left everyone in shock.

More than15 dedicated members of Sports Gateway’s staff and students participated in the challenge to support the CALM charity.

Chris Thompson, head of performance at Sports Gateway, said: “Karen Brough, our director, came to me with the idea of walking 90 miles in June to raise money for CALM and it was something that I thought would be a great idea.

“Our late director, Jamie Brough, took his own life, so CALM is a charity that is really close to our hearts here at Sports Gateway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Members of staff and students at our academy took part in the challenge throughout the month, which has helped us raise more than £860 so far for CALM.

“This is enough to fund 68 potential life-saving mental health calls so far.

We would like to thank everyone who has donated so far, it is greatly appreciated."

Donations can still be made through our JustGiving page at justgiving.com/page/sportsgateway-90milesinjune

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad