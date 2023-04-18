Bulwell man's pride in completing nursing journey from apprentice to fully-qualified Registered Nurse
A Bulwell man has shared his joy at completing his nursing apprenticeship and becoming part of the NHS.
Jack Robinson joined Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) NHS Trust as an apprentice five years ago and is now a fully-qualified registered nurse.
He has spoken about the experience of the hands-on career journey ahead of a nursing and midwifery recruitment event in Nottingham next month.
Jack impressed his NUH colleagues with his dedication to learning and developing, completing two apprenticeships and becoming a trainee nursing associate and a qualified nurse associate before before completing the NA-RN course at the University of Derby and finally qualifying as a Registered Nurse in March.
He is now working in Cancer and Associated Specialities (CAS) at Nottingham City Hospital on Carrel Ward – a renal transplant unit.
Jack opted for an apprenticeship as he was also unsure about going to university.
He said: “I decided to take the route of apprenticeships into nursing as my style of learning is definitely through a more practical hands-on approach.
"Being given the chance to gain experience and learn the theory behind the practice has helped me to develop and progress into becoming the nurse I aspired to be.”
“It feels good to be able to practise everything I have learned.
"I’m enjoying my new career and looking forward to making a huge difference to people’s lives.”
Karen Butler, a practice development nurse in CAS who was a clinical educator at the time, interviewed Jack when he was an apprentice health care assistant for a trainee nurse associate placement in November 2018 and was impressed by his obvious potential.
She said: “If I had my time again, this is the way I would do it.
“You can be much more hands on, which suits my style of learning.
"We’re very excited to have Jack join Carrel – he’s a fantastic addition.
The next registered nurses recruitment event takes place on Saturday, May 13 – for more details, click here.
Or, if you’ve been inspired by Jack, and are interested in becoming a health care apprentice or registered nurse, email Wider Workforce at [email protected]