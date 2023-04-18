Jack Robinson joined Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) NHS Trust as an apprentice five years ago and is now a fully-qualified registered nurse.

He has spoken about the experience of the hands-on career journey ahead of a nursing and midwifery recruitment event in Nottingham next month.

Jack impressed his NUH colleagues with his dedication to learning and developing, completing two apprenticeships and becoming a trainee nursing associate and a qualified nurse associate before before completing the NA-RN course at the University of Derby and finally qualifying as a Registered Nurse in March.

Bulwell man Jack Robinson has completed his five-year nursing apprenticeship

He is now working in Cancer and Associated Specialities (CAS) at Nottingham City Hospital on Carrel Ward – a renal transplant unit.

Jack opted for an apprenticeship as he was also unsure about going to university.

He said: “I decided to take the route of apprenticeships into nursing as my style of learning is definitely through a more practical hands-on approach.

"Being given the chance to gain experience and learn the theory behind the practice has helped me to develop and progress into becoming the nurse I aspired to be.”

“It feels good to be able to practise everything I have learned.

"I’m enjoying my new career and looking forward to making a huge difference to people’s lives.”

Karen Butler, a practice development nurse in CAS who was a clinical educator at the time, interviewed Jack when he was an apprentice health care assistant for a trainee nurse associate placement in November 2018 and was impressed by his obvious potential.

She said: “If I had my time again, this is the way I would do it.

“You can be much more hands on, which suits my style of learning.

"We’re very excited to have Jack join Carrel – he’s a fantastic addition.

The next registered nurses recruitment event takes place on Saturday, May 13 – for more details, click here.