Ben Selby, aged 21, works for the company at Langley Mill.

The award was sponsored by PSV Glass.

Ben joined Trentbarton as an apprentice in 2019 and: “It’s brilliant to win this award, I’m really pleased.”

Ben Selby has been named Trentbarton's apprentice of the year

Ben was one of a list of winners on the night as the company, which runs the Connect routes in Hucknall, celebrated the best of ifs staff.

Freddie Dempsey, who drives the Sixes route between Derby, Belper, Ripley and Bakewell, was named Driver of the Year.

Hero of the Year was shared by husband and wife drivers Tracy and Peter Hayes, who showed great teamwork to get an elderly regular home after she was spotted waiting at a stop for bus that wasn’t coming.

Colleague Choice was won by driver Andy Worthington, who drives on the Ilkeston routes and who constantly entertains his colleagues at the depot with his classic tunes and dance moves.

Dozens of passengers voted for Skylink driver Joanne Rich to win the Customer Choice Award, while the Unsung Hero Award was won by Richard Sherratt, who was Trentbarton’s scheduler for 32 years until retiring at the end of March.

Engineer of the Year was Paul Harrison, while Brand of the Year was my15.

Tom Morgan, group managing director of buses at Trentbarton’s parent group Wellglade, said: “It’s wonderful for us to get together to celebrate the excellent work