Eligible Hucknall and Bulwell residents can now book spring Covid booster jabs

The spring booster programme opens offers the most vulnerable members of the community a chance to top up their immunity because Covid-19 is more serious for older people and those with a weakened immune system.

The NHS will contact those who are eligible to make a spring booster appointment.

The NHS will prioritise those whose clinical need is greatest, as it has throughout, starting with those who have had a bigger gap since their last dose, then working through the cohort to invite others who have waited less time.

Eligible people can now book their spring Covid booster jabs. Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Everyone who is eligible will be offered a top up over the spring and early summer.

The public will be able to book an appointment at more than 50 sites across Nottingham and Nottinghamshire including pharmacies, Vaccination Centres and GP practices.

Amanda Sullivan, Accountable Officer at NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire CCG, said: “The Covid-19 vaccination programme has successfully kept thousands of people in our region from becoming seriously ill with Covid-19 and this is an opportunity to further protect the most vulnerable.

“If you are over 75 or severely immunosuppressed, your protection from previous doses of the vaccine may now be lower and will continue to gradually decline. This booster should help to reduce your risk of catching Covid-19 or being admitted to hospital if you do.

“You can book a booster from 6 months after your previous dose and I would strongly urge everyone eligible to top up their immunity, especially as we learn to live with the virus going forward.

“At the same time, the NHS continues to encourage those who have yet to come forward for their first, second or booster dose, to do so at a time and place that is convenient for them. COVID-19 is still active, and the vaccine offers the best protection against becoming seriously unwell, staying out of hospital, and passing the virus on to others.”

If you've had a positive Covid-19 test, you need to wait four weeks before getting your spring booster.”