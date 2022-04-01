Hucknall and Bulwell folk now 'living with Covid' as free testing ends in England
Free Covid-19 testing for the general public has officially ended as part of the Government’s Living with Covid strategy to live with, and manage, the virus.
From now, new guidance advises people with symptoms of a respiratory infection – including Covid-19 – and a high temperature or who feel unwell, to try stay at home and avoid contact with other people, until they feel well enough to get back to their normal activities and they no longer have a high temperature.
A Nottinghamshire County Council spokesperson said: “Anyone with a positive Covid-19 test result will be advised to try to stay at home and avoid contact with other people for five days, which is when they are most infectious.
“If people wish to test themselves, lateral flow tests will be available to buy from pharmacies and supermarkets, including online.
“It is vital that everyone continues to follow the simple steps to keep themselves and others safe, such as regularly washing hands, getting vaccinated, wearing face coverings in enclosed spaces, and letting in plenty of fresh air.”
Free tests for people who have Covid-19 symptoms will continue to be provided to certain groups or people at higher risk of serious illness.