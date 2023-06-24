News you can trust since 1904
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Glastonbury confirm The Churnups are Foo Fighters
Russia uprising: Chechen troops sent to Wagner Group conflict zones
Russia uprising: ‘Soon we will have new President’ says Wagner Group
Arctic Monkeys at Glastonbury: 'Worst headline set I've ever seen'
Russian mercenary group plot to remove Vladimir Putin
Glastonbury 2023: 20 incredible photos from day 3

No Covid deaths in Hucknall and Bulwell over latest recording period

There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Hucknall and Bulwell.
By Sonja Tutty
Published 24th Jun 2023, 18:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jun 2023, 18:17 BST

The latest UK coronavirus dashboard figures show 602 people had died in Ashfield by Thursday, June 8, unchanged from the week before.

The death toll across Nottingham city was also unchanged over the latest seven-day period, at 1,088.

They are among 17,784 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

A total of 192,716 Covid-related deaths had been recorded throughout England by June 8, 2023. Picture: Viacheslav Lopatin/Getty Images/iStockphotoA total of 192,716 Covid-related deaths had been recorded throughout England by June 8, 2023. Picture: Viacheslav Lopatin/Getty Images/iStockphoto
A total of 192,716 Covid-related deaths had been recorded throughout England by June 8, 2023. Picture: Viacheslav Lopatin/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Most Popular

The weekly figures include anyone whose death certificate, registered up to 14 days before Thursday, June 22, mentions Covid-19 as a cause.

A total of 192,716 deaths were recorded throughout England by June 8.

Read More
More than £10,000 worth of Pokemon cards seized during Bulwell drugs raid

Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 45 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, June 18 figures show.

The trust runs Nottingham City Hospital, Nottingham Children’s Hospital and Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated by the trust with Covid-19 by 8am on June 18 was down from 61 on the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 1,866 people in hospital with Covid as of June 18. The number of hospital patients with Covid-19 decreased 24 per cent in the past two weeks.

The figures also show that 18 new patients with Covid were admitted to NUH in the week to June 16.