No Covid deaths in Hucknall and Bulwell over latest recording period
The latest UK coronavirus dashboard figures show 602 people had died in Ashfield by Thursday, June 8, unchanged from the week before.
The death toll across Nottingham city was also unchanged over the latest seven-day period, at 1,088.
They are among 17,784 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.
The weekly figures include anyone whose death certificate, registered up to 14 days before Thursday, June 22, mentions Covid-19 as a cause.
A total of 192,716 deaths were recorded throughout England by June 8.
Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 45 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, June 18 figures show.
The trust runs Nottingham City Hospital, Nottingham Children’s Hospital and Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated by the trust with Covid-19 by 8am on June 18 was down from 61 on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 1,866 people in hospital with Covid as of June 18. The number of hospital patients with Covid-19 decreased 24 per cent in the past two weeks.
The figures also show that 18 new patients with Covid were admitted to NUH in the week to June 16.