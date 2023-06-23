More than £10,000 worth of Pokemon cards seized during Bulwell drugs raid

Two officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s city knife crime team were on patrol on Wednesday, June 21, at 11.20am, when they noticed a man acting suspiciously in an alleyway between Willow Hill Close and Hoefield Crescent.

He was stopped and searched and a quantity of class A drugs discovered.

A warrant was then carried out at an address in Hoefield Crescent where a large amount of class A drugs were found in the kitchen, including a block of what police suspected to be heroin and crack cocaine.

Police have arrested two people in connection with the incident

Officers also seized more than £5,000 in cash and a glass display case containing a complete set of sealed Pokemon cards worth more than £10,000.

A 33-year-old man and 32-year-old woman have been arrested on possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

They were also arrested for acquiring or using or possessing criminal property.

Insp Paul Ferguson said: “This was a brilliant result by two officers on a routine patrol.

“Their suspicions led us to executing a warrant at an address where a significant amount of heroin and crack cocaine was recovered as well as more than £5,000 cash.

“There also appeared to be thousands of pounds spent on Pokemon cards.

“We have seized these cards as we suspect this collection has been obtained through criminal activity.

“Those suspected of peddling drugs in our community can expect to see not only their drugs taken away, but their valuables too.