Police hunt Hucknall car thief who stole a BMW which was later crashed on the M42

The theft occured overnight on Wednesday, June 21, when the living room window of a house on Papplewick Lane was forced open and the keys to a black BMW stolen.

The car was later involved in a crash on the M42, but when recovery staff arrived, the driver was gone. The car was recovered to a Warwickshire pound.

Police are appealing for the public's help with a number of incidents

Police are also appealing for information on other incidents of burglary, theft and criminal damage.

A house on Woodlands Grove, Hucknall was entered via a kitchen window, between 11pm on Wednesday, June 14, and 7.40am the following day. Car keys were stolen and used to steal a BMW X Sport parked outside.

An unknown male person made an attempt to enter a house on Magdalene Way, Hucknall via a rear patio door and also the front door, just after midnight on Friday, June 16.

Garden furniture was stolen at The Coach House, Moor Road, Papplewick, it is believed by persons in a silver Land Rover. on June 16, at 4.20am.

A Btwin Rockrider bike outside a shop on Broomhill Road, Hucknall, was stolen by a male on June 16, at 10pm.

A Fiat 500 parked on St Marys Way, Hucknall, had its windows smashed by two men, one of whom was wearing a red tracksuit top, on Sunday, June 18, at about 11am.

A red Royal Enfield motorbike was stolen from Harrier Park on Dorey Way, Hucknall, on Monday, June 19, at 8.50pm on Monday, June 19.

Four or five teenagers damaged a fence at a property on Toseland Gardens, Hucknall, on June 19, at about 9pm.

A white male in dark clothing unsuccessfully attempted to break into three properties in the Titchfield Park area of Hucknall, by trying to open doors and windows, on June 21, between 1am and 2am.

A kitchen window was damaged at a house on Levertons Place, Hucknall, sometime before June 21.