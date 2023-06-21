Burglars broke into the Grade II-listed wing hangar museum buildings, which stand on the old Rolls-Royce site at Hucknall Aerodrome, and stole items from one of the museum’s most popular exhibits – the Franz von Werra display cabinet.

Items taken include a copy of the 1956 book about von Werra, entitled The One That Got Away, with original dust jacket in a library cover, photographs and documents, a vintage aircraft skin riveter with its wooden case and an instruction manual and engineering models which pertain to Rolls-Royce or HFTM.

Von Werra was the famous Luftwaffe pilot who, having been shot down and captured during the Battle of Britain, escaped from Swanwick POW camp and made his way cross country to Hucknall – pretending to be a Dutch pilot flying with the RAF – where attempted to steal an aircraft to fly himself back to Germany before being recaptured.

Items have been stolen from the von Werra cabinet at Hucknall Flight Test Museum

He was later imprisoned in Canada but against successfully escaped and returned to Germany where he was celebrated as a hero.

The museum is run and staffed entirely by volunteers who with the help of the Rolls-Royce Heritage Trust, and the break-in is a huge blow to those who have worked hard to get the museum ready again after a long closure period.

Alan Spray, chair of trustees, said: “Most of our volunteers are retired Rolls-Royce employees some of them in their late 80s, so It has been an upsetting shock to discover this terrible break-in.

"The volunteers have been giving every moment of their spare time to get the museum re-open, so this is devastating for us when we are so close to opening up the public properly for the first time since Rolls-Royce sold the site two years ago.

"I know they will all rally round again and we won’t be beaten by this.

"They can’t wait to get open and tell the world the amazing things that happened on this incredible site and their part in making history.”