The project aims to provide a weekly meal to anyone who needs it as it strives to make food poverty, loneliness and food waste a thing of the past for every community.

The new Hucknall project will launch at Central Methodist Church on Baker Street on July 30.

Meals will be served every Sunday thereafter at 1pm.

FoodCycle is looking for volunteers for its new Hucknall project opening in July. Photo: Submitted

Advertisement

Advertisement

Martha Skinner, FoodCycle East Midlands regional manager, said: “We are so pleased to be opening up a project in Hucknall, to provide a safe, welcoming space for anyone who needs it, no questions asked.

“Guests will be able to share great food and conversation made with ingredients saved from landfill.

“Our projects rely on the kindness of volunteers to help run our service and we are asking for local residents who are willing to give up a few hours each week to get in touch with us.”

The Hucknall project is now looking to recruit new volunteers and project leaders ahead of the big launch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Flexible volunteer roles without a minimum time commitment are open to anyone and include surplus food coordinators, cooking, hosting and running projects.

Martha said: “Without volunteers, FoodCycle cannot provide a vital service to the community who have come to rely on the chance to sit down to a free, three-course meal every week, particularly, as the cost of living crisis continues to worsen across the summer and parents face a long summer holiday without free school meals.”

One volunteer said: “It’s really fun, from the banter with guests as we serve them food or clear tables, to chatting about recipes with fellow volunteers.

“We tend to forget how much other people have to give, to us and how much we can learn, when we are given a glimpse in to the lives of others.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I have had guests reveal that if it were not for us, they would not have eaten that day, at all or, if they had not come out to our meal, they would have spent another evening alone and lonely.

“To reach out and provide for others is health giving, life affirming and beneficial on so many levels.”