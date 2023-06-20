Plans for Greggs drive-through in Bulwell amended after being branded ‘wholly inappropriate’

Drive-through specialist Mersenne Developments, based in Hereford, submitted plans to build on the site of the former Apollo Hotel, on Hucknall Lane, in January.

At the time it announced proposals to establish a Greggs restaurant on the site, alongside two other retail units.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, concerns were raised by people living nearby, and the plans will now be brought in front of Nottingham Council’s planning committee on June 21 with a number of changes.

Nottingham City Council will debate the proposals for a new Greggs drive-through in Bulwell next week

Residents on Hucknall Lane, Ventura Drive and Saxondale Court were consulted on the plans.

One resident said: “I notified you of risks regarding rodent infestation emanating from the River Leen, drawn towards open air food outletsinstalled on the car wash site.”

Another two people who objected also raised issue with potential rat infestations and added: “The opening hours of the development are not appropriate for a site that shares a direct boundary with residential properties, and will have an impact on our quality of life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The location of the drive-through is wholly inappropriate behind three residential properties and the food order points and outside customer seating being directly behind our back gardens.

“The acoustic fence installed on the site does nothing to minimise the noise generated on the site, which will only increase with the increased number of visitors to the site.”

The former Apollo Hotel, which operated as a pub, was demolished in 2012.

A hand car wash was later established on the site, but the business owner’s temporary consent to run it expired.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The applicant has sought to quash concerns over previous wording which stated the two other units would be for ‘hot food takeaway use’, by revealing the businesses it proposes will inhabit them will be a Subway and Indigo Sun, a tanning salon.

Planning documents state opening hours have also been amended to 7am-10pm, Monday to Saturday.

“Sundays and Bank Holidays are unchanged, being proposed as 8am-8pm

The plans state more than 30 jobs could be created.