News you can trust since 1904
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
To The Manor Born star Angela Thorne dies aged 84
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
Boy, 15, dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot
British billionaire named among those missing on Titanic wreck tour
Boris Johnson suffers resounding defeat over ‘Partygate’ report
Arctic Monkeys cancel gig days before headlining Glastonbury

Plans for Greggs drive-through in Bulwell amended after being branded ‘wholly inappropriate’

A developer has changed its plans for a Greggs drive-through in Bulwell after residents criticised them as “wholly inappropriate”.
By Joe Locker
Published 20th Jun 2023, 09:13 BST- 2 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 09:13 BST

Drive-through specialist Mersenne Developments, based in Hereford, submitted plans to build on the site of the former Apollo Hotel, on Hucknall Lane, in January.

At the time it announced proposals to establish a Greggs restaurant on the site, alongside two other retail units.

However, concerns were raised by people living nearby, and the plans will now be brought in front of Nottingham Council’s planning committee on June 21 with a number of changes.

Nottingham City Council will debate the proposals for a new Greggs drive-through in Bulwell next weekNottingham City Council will debate the proposals for a new Greggs drive-through in Bulwell next week
Nottingham City Council will debate the proposals for a new Greggs drive-through in Bulwell next week
Most Popular

Residents on Hucknall Lane, Ventura Drive and Saxondale Court were consulted on the plans.

One resident said: “I notified you of risks regarding rodent infestation emanating from the River Leen, drawn towards open air food outletsinstalled on the car wash site.”

Read More
Plans to turn old Hucknall Sandicliffe site into large storage facility get the ...

Another two people who objected also raised issue with potential rat infestations and added: “The opening hours of the development are not appropriate for a site that shares a direct boundary with residential properties, and will have an impact on our quality of life.

“The location of the drive-through is wholly inappropriate behind three residential properties and the food order points and outside customer seating being directly behind our back gardens.

“The acoustic fence installed on the site does nothing to minimise the noise generated on the site, which will only increase with the increased number of visitors to the site.”

The former Apollo Hotel, which operated as a pub, was demolished in 2012.

A hand car wash was later established on the site, but the business owner’s temporary consent to run it expired.

The applicant has sought to quash concerns over previous wording which stated the two other units would be for ‘hot food takeaway use’, by revealing the businesses it proposes will inhabit them will be a Subway and Indigo Sun, a tanning salon.

Planning documents state opening hours have also been amended to 7am-10pm, Monday to Saturday.

“Sundays and Bank Holidays are unchanged, being proposed as 8am-8pm

The plans state more than 30 jobs could be created.

Environmental Health officers have not raised any concerns, subject to conditions which include the submission of a noise report, the retaining of the acoustic fence and a promise to stick to the proposed opening hours.

Related topics:GreggsBulwellHerefordResidents