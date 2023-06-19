News you can trust since 1904
Plans to turn old Hucknall Sandicliffe site into large storage facility get the green light

Plans to turn the old Sandicliffe site on Portland Road in Hucknall into a large storage facility have been approved by Ashfield Council.
By John Smith
Published 19th Jun 2023, 11:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 11:08 BST

The decision will be a blow to residents opposed to the plans and campaigners who want the site to be used for the new proposed Hucknall Health Centre.

Storage company Shredall EM wants to turn the site from a car showroom, garage and petrol station into a self-storage facility, with portable storage containers and storage units on open areas of the site.

The plans are to to use existing buildings on the site for storage and then have Kuboid storage containers on the front of the site where the old petrol station was and shipping containers on the existing hard-surfaced areas at the rear.

The plans received many objections from neighbouring residents with their main concerns being increased traffic and noise from large lorries visiting the site, the impact on property prices and quality of life and that the site itself not being an industrial site and that the project would be better suited on purpose-designed industrial estate.

However, after the proposals were put before the council’s planning committee, the project was approved.

In its decision notice, the council said: “The decision to grant permission has been taken having regard to the policies and proposals in the Ashfield Local Plan Review and all relevant material considerations, including Supplementary Planning Guidance.

Several conditions have been imposed on the project, including that the site will only be operational – and illuminated if necessary – between 7am and 7pm Monday to Saturday and not on Sundays or bank holidays.

