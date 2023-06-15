Members of the Ashfield Council’s planning committee unanimously rejected the plans submitted by Aldergate Properties to build on land off Common Lane in Hucknall at their latest meeting.

But concerns have quickly surfaced on social media that Aldergate will now simply appeal the decision to the Government’s planning inspectorate and get the ruling overturned.

Your Dispatch has contacted Aldergate for comment.

Coun Shaw is confident that any appeal against the Misk Hills decision will be rebutted

At the meeting, Aldergate representatives made reference to the fact the council has no local plan in place and concerned campaigners fear this would lead to the planning inspector siding with the developers.

But Coun Dave Shaw, who represents Hucknall West on the council and who spoke at the meeting to voice his opposition to the proposals, is confident the council will be on a strong footing.

And one of the crucial reasons why, he says, is because council planning officers recommended refusal of the plans, because they “did not demonstrate ‘exceptional circumstances” for building homes on greenbelt land – so the committee vote was not against officers’ recommendations.

He said: “The developers have the right to appeal to the Government-appointed planning inspectorate if they wish.

“We remain confident, however, that they have failed to demonstrate any exceptional need to build on our greenbelt.

“This is the opinion of professional planning officers and it is our strong opinion.

“Councillors in Hucknall have worked closely with local residents in successfully opposing this and we are confident the decision of democratically-elected members will stand.”

A council spokesman said: “The committee agreed to refuse the planning application, the decision has been issued and it is entirely up to the applicant if they wish to appeal the decision.

“If an appeal is made then the planning inspectorate will let us know and those that made representations to the council will be advised.

"The inspectorate will confirm how the appeal will be heard – written representations, informal hearing or public inquiry.