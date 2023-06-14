News you can trust since 1904
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Tesco extends Clubcard deadline after IT issues - new date
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims

Hucknall pub can have outdoor seating in a victory for people power

A Hucknall micropub is celebrating after being be given permission to have outdoor seating.
By John Smith
Published 14th Jun 2023, 16:35 BST- 2 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 16:35 BST

Door 57, on Nabbs Lane, was initially refused outdoor seating on noise grounds – despite the Nabb Inn with its with large beer garden being next door.

The venue wanted outdoor seating to the front and rear of the bar, as it would be more cost-effective for the business and allow people to enjoy a drink outside in the summer sun at the venue.

However, Ashfield Council initially refused, saying: “Outdoor seating would have a detrimental impact on the amenity and living conditions of nearby residents by virtue of additional noise and disturbance generated from the premises.”

Door 57 in Hucknall can now have outdoor seatingDoor 57 in Hucknall can now have outdoor seating
Door 57 in Hucknall can now have outdoor seating
Most Popular

This decision was branded ‘ludicrous’ by regulars and a petition was started to get the decision overturned.

And people power has won the day after members of council’s planning committee voted unanimously in favour of the outdoor seating proposals – going against planning officers’ recommendations.

Posting on it’s Facebook page, Door 57 said: “Fantastic news, this morning, ADC planning committee voted unanimously to allow outdoor seating at Door 57 both to the front and rear of our lovely bar.

"We would like to thank everyone for their support and look forward to spending many more years serving you inside and out – thank you.”

Read More
Councillors unanimously reject plans for 100 homes on Hucknall’s Misk Hills

Several people have also commented on the page with many calling it brilliant news and ‘common sense’.

One said: “Great news, the right and only decision.”

Another posted: “Common sense finally prevails, that’s amazing.”

And a third posted: That is fantastic news, it made no sense to decline the application, looking forward to sitting in the sunshine and having a cheeky drink with you soon.”

Coun Lee Waters (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall Central on the council and successfully moved the vote against officers’ recommendations said: “I was delighted to successfully propose the vote against officer’s recommendations to give Door 57 permission to trade outdoors.

"Hucknall councillors are very clear that we will support our night-time economy in Hucknall.

"Refusing this application would have led to the bar being unfairly restricted, compared to neighbouring businesses.

"We felt this was unfair and we were delighted to give this small business the chance to blossom.”

Related topics:HucknallLee WatersFacebook