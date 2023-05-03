The petition was started after Door 57, on Nabbs Lane, was refused outdoor seating on noise grounds – despite the Nabb Inn with its with large beer garden being next door.

Door 57 wants to have outdoor seating to the front and rear of the bar, as it would be more cost-effective for the business and allow people to enjoy a drink outside in the summer sun at the venue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the council refused, saying: “Outdoor seating would have a detrimental impact on the amenity and living conditions of nearby residents by virtue of additional noise and disturbance generated from the premises.”

A petition has been started after Door 57 was refused permission for outdoor seating. Photo: Facebook

Door 57 regulars were left bemused and angry by the decision, calling it “ludicrous”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, a petition has been started, aiming to get 1,000 signatures and it is already more than halfway to the total.

Several people have also used the petition’s comments to express their support for the plans.

One said: “I think this adds lovely atmosphere to our row of shops with the seating area and getting the community together to support our small businesses especially in these hard times.”

Another said: “It’s disgusting the council have declined when there is a large pub with large outdoor seating only yards away.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

And a third posted: “It's the continental feel to an evening that we should be aspiring to – we should be making it easier for independent businesses, not harder.”