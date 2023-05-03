Petition started after Hucknall bar refused outdoor seating plans
More than 500 people have already signed an online petition calling on Ashfield Council to reverse its decision to refuse permission for a Hucknall micropub to have outdoor seating.
The petition was started after Door 57, on Nabbs Lane, was refused outdoor seating on noise grounds – despite the Nabb Inn with its with large beer garden being next door.
Door 57 wants to have outdoor seating to the front and rear of the bar, as it would be more cost-effective for the business and allow people to enjoy a drink outside in the summer sun at the venue.
However, the council refused, saying: “Outdoor seating would have a detrimental impact on the amenity and living conditions of nearby residents by virtue of additional noise and disturbance generated from the premises.”
Door 57 regulars were left bemused and angry by the decision, calling it “ludicrous”.
Now, a petition has been started, aiming to get 1,000 signatures and it is already more than halfway to the total.
Several people have also used the petition’s comments to express their support for the plans.
One said: “I think this adds lovely atmosphere to our row of shops with the seating area and getting the community together to support our small businesses especially in these hard times.”
Another said: “It’s disgusting the council have declined when there is a large pub with large outdoor seating only yards away.”
And a third posted: “It's the continental feel to an evening that we should be aspiring to – we should be making it easier for independent businesses, not harder.”
To view or sign the petition, see bit.ly/422LpI6