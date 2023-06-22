News you can trust since 1904
Police warning after series of Hucknall burglaries and attempted burglaries

Police have warned Hucknall residents to be vigilant after a number of burglaries and attempted burglaries were reported.
By John Smith
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 09:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 09:33 BST

Posting on their Facebook page, Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield policing team said: “Hucknall residents please be aware that yesterday, Wednesday, June 21, we have received reports of a number of burglaries and attempted burglaries – people trying door or window handles – in Hucknall overnight

“A number of these reports have come from residents reviewing Ring doorbell-type footage.

“The local CID is currently investigating these crimes and the neighbourhood policing team will be focusing patrols in the area.

Police are warning Hucknall residents to be on their guard after a series of burglary attempts in the townPolice are warning Hucknall residents to be on their guard after a series of burglary attempts in the town
“We would ask if you have CCTV you review footage and contact us if either you have been a victim or if you have footage that may help us track offender movements or assist in their identification.”

Anyone with any information or CCTV or Ring doorbell footage that may be of help is asked to contact police on 101.