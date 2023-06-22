Police warning after series of Hucknall burglaries and attempted burglaries

Posting on their Facebook page, Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield policing team said: “Hucknall residents please be aware that yesterday, Wednesday, June 21, we have received reports of a number of burglaries and attempted burglaries – people trying door or window handles – in Hucknall overnight

“A number of these reports have come from residents reviewing Ring doorbell-type footage.

“The local CID is currently investigating these crimes and the neighbourhood policing team will be focusing patrols in the area.

“We would ask if you have CCTV you review footage and contact us if either you have been a victim or if you have footage that may help us track offender movements or assist in their identification.”