News you can trust since 1904
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show

Hucknall restaurant owner fed-up after plants stolen from outside again

The owner of a Hucknall restaurant has been left frustrated after seeing plants outside his business stolen for the second time in a year.
By John Smith
Published 21st Jun 2023, 18:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 18:56 BST

And Adrian Smith-Culshaw, who owns the Aurnothai restaurant on Farleys Lane, says he will stop putting plants outside in future if this continues.

He said: “This happened last year as well, it was the flowers in the hanging baskets we have outside the restaurant and Monday night – June 19 when the restaurant was closed – someone came along and took them all.

“It’s absolutely crazy, I don’t know why people want to steal our plants and it’s so disheartening, I don’t feel like putting any more out now to be honest.

The owners of Arunothai in Hucknall have had flowers stolen from outside again. Photo: Arunothai/GoogleThe owners of Arunothai in Hucknall have had flowers stolen from outside again. Photo: Arunothai/Google
The owners of Arunothai in Hucknall have had flowers stolen from outside again. Photo: Arunothai/Google
Most Popular

“It’s just such a shame, I’m just trying to make the place look nice, espeically outside and somebody goes and does that.”

Read More
Teen arrested after 999 call leads to stolen cars being recovered

Adrian has reported to the incident to the police and released CCTV footage on the restaurant’s Facebook page of the incident in the hope someone will recognise who is responsible, although he admits it is difficult as the person was wearing a coat with a hood which hid their face.

The theft has also angered regulars at the restaurant.

One, who declined to be named, said: “How sad is this that someone takes it upon themselves to pilfer flowers and plants from outside Arunothai?

“They try and make it pleasant for customers to sit outside.

“They must be really desperate, the cheek of it.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.