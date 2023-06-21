Hucknall restaurant owner fed-up after plants stolen from outside again

And Adrian Smith-Culshaw, who owns the Aurnothai restaurant on Farleys Lane, says he will stop putting plants outside in future if this continues.

He said: “This happened last year as well, it was the flowers in the hanging baskets we have outside the restaurant and Monday night – June 19 when the restaurant was closed – someone came along and took them all.

“It’s absolutely crazy, I don’t know why people want to steal our plants and it’s so disheartening, I don’t feel like putting any more out now to be honest.

The owners of Arunothai in Hucknall have had flowers stolen from outside again. Photo: Arunothai/Google

“It’s just such a shame, I’m just trying to make the place look nice, espeically outside and somebody goes and does that.”

Adrian has reported to the incident to the police and released CCTV footage on the restaurant’s Facebook page of the incident in the hope someone will recognise who is responsible, although he admits it is difficult as the person was wearing a coat with a hood which hid their face.

The theft has also angered regulars at the restaurant.

One, who declined to be named, said: “How sad is this that someone takes it upon themselves to pilfer flowers and plants from outside Arunothai?

“They try and make it pleasant for customers to sit outside.

“They must be really desperate, the cheek of it.”