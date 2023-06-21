Teen arrested in Hucknall after 999 call leads to stolen cars being found

Police were called by a concerned resident on June 21, at about 2.20am, after one of the cars was abandoned in Johnson Avenue.

Multiple officers travelled to the area and soon came across the other vehicle, which was immediately driven away at speed.

After a short pursuit, it was abandoned in nearby Cedar Grove.

Police reacted quickly to a 999 call to recover two stolen cars in Hucknall and arrest a suspect

Both cars had been stolen from Johnson Avenue earlier in the evening after keys were stolen from inside.

A 16-year-old boy was detained nearby and arrested on suspicion of burglary.

He remains in police custody.

Detective Sergeant Georgina Gallagher, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an excellent bit of police work, all made possible by a timely call from a member of the public.

This person saw something that just didn’t look right and did exactly the right thing in letting us know.

"Thanks to them we were able to deploy significant resources to the area, recover two stolen cars and bring a suspect into custody.”