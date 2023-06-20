Two teenagers arrested after stolen 4x4 abandoned at Newstead Abbey
Officers were called on Sunday, June 18, at about 3pm, when the vehicle was seen travelling at speed along Diamond Avenue, Sutton.
The vehicle was spotted again about half-an-hour later near Derby Road and followed towards Annesley.
It was abandoned a short time later after driving into the Newstead Abbey estate.
A 15-year-old boy was arrested a short time later on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, theft of a motor vehicle, driving without a licence, and driving without insurance.
An 18-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.
Both were later released on bail.
PC Joshua Gibbons, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “I am pleased this pursuit was brought to a safe conclusion and that we were able to bring two suspects into custody.
“Driving in this way is extremely dangerous and will always generate a very strong police response.”