News you can trust since 1904
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed

Man jailed after trying to strangle and suffocate Hucknall woman

A man who tried to strangle a woman at her home in Hucknall during a domestic argument, has been locked up.
By John Smith
Published 19th Jun 2023, 13:21 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 13:21 BST

Paul Shepherd was inside a house in the Hucknall area with the woman when he suddenly flew into a rage and attacked her.

After hitting his victim in the face with a plate, Shepherd grabbed her round the neck before forcefully covering her nose and mouth – leaving her struggling to breathe.

The woman eventually managed to break free from the 36-year-old’s grasp and escape from the house, having suffered swelling and bruising to her face.

Paul Shepherd has been jailed for three years and three months.Paul Shepherd has been jailed for three years and three months.
Paul Shepherd has been jailed for three years and three months.
Most Popular

Shepherd was arrested shortly after the attack on March 30 and was later charged with intentional strangulation, intentional suffocation and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Having pleaded guilty to the charges, Shepherd, of Howard Road, Mansfield, appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on June 14 and was jailed for three years and three months, and was also given a ten-year restraining order preventing him from contacting the woman in any way.

Read More
Green light for old Sandicliffe site to be turned into a storage facility

PC Chelsea Seals, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This must have been an incredibly scary experience for the woman, who was seemingly assaulted for no reason at all.

“Shepherd’s display of violence was completely uncalled for, while his decision to try and strangle and suffocate his victim could’ve left her with serious injuries, had she not managed to escape.

“I am pleased that Shepherd has now been forced to own up to what he did in court and that he will now face punishment for his actions.

Nottinghamshire Police simply will not tolerate this kind of aggressive behaviour and will always thoroughly investigate all reports we receive of violence against women.

“It is incredibly important that anyone who is going through this kind of abuse feels able to reach out to us, whether directly or through someone else, so that we can help.

“The police are here to support, so please, if you or someone else is in danger, call 999 immediately.”

Dialling 55 after calling 999 takes you through to a silent call service, whereby call handlers will give you specific directions on how to report your emergency.

Support is also available via the freephone 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline number on 0808 200 0247 and online at nationaldahelpline.org.uk