Valdo Calocane, aged 31, of no fixed address, was also charged with three counts of attempted murder.

In court, he gave his name as Adam Mendes.

He was remanded in custody and will appear at Nottingham Crown Court again for trial on January 12 next year.

The charges relate to University of Nottingham students Barnaby Philip John Webber and Grace Sashi O’Malley-Kumar, both aged 19, who were fatally stabbed in Ilkeston Road, just after 4am and Ian Robert Coates, aged 65, who was later found fatally stabbed in Magdala Road.

The further three charges of attempted murder relate to three members of the public struck by a van Calocane had allegedly stolen from Mr Coates.

They have been named as Wayne Birkett, Marcin Gawronski and Sharon Miller.

Ian Coates (left), Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar all died in the attacks

