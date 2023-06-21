News you can trust since 1904
Nottingham attacks: Man appears in courts charged with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder

A man has appeared at Nottingham Crown Court charged with three counts of murder following the attacks in Nottingham on June 13.
By John Smith
Published 21st Jun 2023, 09:08 BST- 1 min read

Valdo Calocane, aged 31, of no fixed address, was also charged with three counts of attempted murder.

In court, he gave his name as Adam Mendes.

He was remanded in custody and will appear at Nottingham Crown Court again for trial on January 12 next year.

Valdo Calocane - who in court saidhis name was Adam Mendes - was remanded in custody after appearing at Nottingham Crown CourtValdo Calocane - who in court saidhis name was Adam Mendes - was remanded in custody after appearing at Nottingham Crown Court
The charges relate to University of Nottingham students Barnaby Philip John Webber and Grace Sashi O’Malley-Kumar, both aged 19, who were fatally stabbed in Ilkeston Road, just after 4am and Ian Robert Coates, aged 65, who was later found fatally stabbed in Magdala Road.

The further three charges of attempted murder relate to three members of the public struck by a van Calocane had allegedly stolen from Mr Coates.

They have been named as Wayne Birkett, Marcin Gawronski and Sharon Miller.

Ian Coates (left), Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar all died in the attacksIan Coates (left), Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar all died in the attacks
Support is available for anyone affected by Tuesday's attacks.

People can call Nottinghamshire Victim CARE on 0800 304 7575 or visit nottsvictimcare.org.uk. The helpline is open Monday to Friday, from 8am to 8pm, and Saturday, from 9am until 5pm.