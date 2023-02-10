News you can trust since 1904
Three more Covid-related deaths recorded in Ashfield

There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Ashfield.

By Andrew Dowdeswell
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Feb 2023, 12:31pm

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 558 people had died in the area by January 26 – up from 555 on the week before.

There were also three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Nottingham, taking the death toll up to 1,032 people

They are among 16,706 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

A nurse puts on personal protective equipment in a ward for Covid patients. A total of 181,434 coronavirus-related deaths were recorded throughout England by January 26.
The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before February 9 – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

A total of 181,434 deaths were recorded throughout England by January 26.

