The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 558 people had died in the area by January 26 – up from 555 on the week before.

There were also three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Nottingham, taking the death toll up to 1,032 people

Advertisement

Advertisement

They are among 16,706 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

A nurse puts on personal protective equipment in a ward for Covid patients. A total of 181,434 coronavirus-related deaths were recorded throughout England by January 26.

The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before February 9 – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

Advertisement

Advertisement