Two more Covid deaths across Hucknall and Bulwell area over latest recording period

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Ashfield and Nottingham.
By Andrew Dowdeswell
Published 10th Jul 2023, 10:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 10:43 BST

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 603 people had died in Ashfield by June 22 – up from 602 on the week before.

The death toll across Nottingham also increased by one, to 1,094.

They are among 17,816 Covid-related deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

A total of 193,016 deaths were recorded throughout England by June 22, 2023. Picture: Viacheslav Lopatin/Getty Images/iStockphotoA total of 193,016 deaths were recorded throughout England by June 22, 2023. Picture: Viacheslav Lopatin/Getty Images/iStockphoto
A total of 193,016 deaths were recorded throughout England by June 22, 2023. Picture: Viacheslav Lopatin/Getty Images/iStockphoto
The weekly figures include anyone whose death certificate, registered up to 14 days before Thursday, July 6, mentions Covid-19 as a cause.

A total of 193,016 deaths were recorded throughout England by June 22.

Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 19 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, July 2, figures show.

The trust runs Nottingham City Hospital and Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated by the trust with Covid-19 by 8am on July 2 was down from 33 on the previous week.

Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs King’s Mill Hospital in Sutton, Ashfield, was caring for 17 patients at 8am on Sunday, July 2, down from 18 the previous week.

Across England, there were 1,137 people in hospital with Covid as of July 2. The number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased 17 per cent in the past two weeks.

The figures also show 10 new patients with Covid were admitted to NUH sites in the week to Friday, June 30. No new Covid patients were admitted to SFH sites.

Due to changes with how the NHS records admissions, monthly comparisons are not available.