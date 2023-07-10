Hucknall & Linby Harriers FC was holding its presentation night for its girls teams at the Engine Rooms in Hucknall on Saturday night when the eveing was brought to an abrupt and unexpectedly early end.

Water initially started coming slowly through the ceilng as a heavy rain storm hit the area outside.

But then water began to pouring through as the ceiling started giving way, forcing everyone to evacuate.

A leaking ceiling brought an early end to a girls football presentation evening at the Engine Rooms in Hucknall. Photo: Google

Youngsters were reported as screaming and crying as they were frightened by the rush to get out of the building.

Jay Stirland, club secretary, said: “It was a presentation evening for all our girls teams and it was about 10pm when the heavens opened for that brief 15 minutes on Saturday.

“It started as a trickle and we were like ‘is anyone going to fetch a bucket?’ No-one did and then it suddenly just became like a waterfall.

“It was across the whole gutter line that water came in.

“Once the venue realised the situation was unsalvagable, they offered another room to us but it didn’t have the capacity we needed so we were quite abuptly evacuated.

“It was quite upsetting for a few of the younger girls because they’d never been in a situation of being evacuated before, save for something like a fire drill at school.

“And it just brought an unexpectedly early end to our evening which was a shame for everyone.

“A couple of our people who were running the raffle are returning this week once it’s safe to see if any of the raffle prizes are savagable.

“I haven’t spoken anyone at the venue since it happened so we need to speak to them about compensation for raffle prizes and whether or their insurance will cover the costs of the evening.”

Mr Stirland later posted on the Dispatch Facebook page: “I would just like to say that the events were no fault of the Engine Rooms and as soon as they realised that there was a potentially serious danger to everyone inside they acted very quickly to evacuate everyone safely.

"The electricity had to be cut to ensure they reduced the risks and this no doubt added to the fear factor for some of the younger attendees.

“Thankfully due to the response from staff everyone got out safely and completely uninjured.

"Some of our members have returned today (Monday) and the management team have been very apologetic.

"Yes it was disappointing to end the evening early and in such a manner but these things happen and sometimes happen to you.

"We're just glad that everyone got home safely and, for better or worse, we'll always remember the evening