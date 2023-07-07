Mental health programme delivered to Hucknall school scoops national teaching award

The LightBulb Mental Wellness Programme, which was delivered to Butler’s Hill Infant School recently, has fought off thousands of applicants to scoop a Silver Award in the Impact Through Partnership category at the annual Pearson National Teaching Awards.

The team were named the winners of the prestigious award for their ‘outstanding commitment to changing the lives of the children they work with every day’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Delivered by the St Andrew’s Healthcare’s Children and Adolescent Mental Health Services College in Northampton, LightBulb, which was created to help young people understand and identify mental ill health and the different feelings and thoughts they may experience as they grow up.

Members of the St Andrew's team with their award for their LightBulb programme which has been succesfully introduced at Butler's Hill Infant School in Hucknall where headteacher Rachel Hallam (inset) says it has helped provide much-needed support

Following on from winnning a Silver Award, it has now been shortlisted to win one of just 16 Gold Awards.

The winners will be announced and celebrated at a gala ceremony in London on November 25 and televised on the BBC, with winners showcased on The One Show.

Rachel Hallam, headteacher at Butler’s Hill, said: “We decided to invest in the Lightbulb programme because it offered much-needed support for parents, children and staff.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We believe in a holistic approach to education. This programme has enabled us to start the mental health conversation in school.

“As teachers we know that a child needs to feel happy, safe, secure and heard in order to learn.

“Early intervention is key and the Lightbulb team are passionate about prevention and ensuring young children know that their mental health is just as important as their physical health.

“The programme provided a bespoke training package to enable us to meet the needs of the school.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The audit wheel links directly with Ofsted and the Government education and wellbeing staff charter.”

Mrs Hallam said Butler’s Hill has a strong inclusive culture and an open-door policy for parents and carers.

The LightBulb programme has strengthened and built upon the expertise of all staff through training and they are now more confident in identifying signs and knowledgeable about mental health.

Using it, Butler’s Hill has created new policies and procedures (including a menopause policy for staff and growth mindset for children and staff), invested in SAS staff absence insurance, which provides access to medical professionals such as counsellors, organised special days to break down barriers, held nurture and forest school sessions for children and provided one-to-one support for identified children

Advertisement

Advertisement

A wellbeing team has also been established, which planning events and is working on ways to reduce workload.

Mrs Hallam said: “We are looking forward to being audited and receiving our accreditation.

Dr Vivienne McVey, St Andrew’s Healthcare chief executive, said: “We’re thrilled our CAMHS College and LightBulb programme has been recognised and been named Silver Award winners.

“The LightBulb team is so passionate about prevention and ensuring our young people understand that our mental health is just as important as our physical health.”

Advertisement

Advertisement