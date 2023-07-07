Enforcement and clamping to be rolled out at Hucknall park and ride site

NET said some motorists had been using Forest Park and Ride for overnight parking, while others had been parking in disabled bays without blue badges.

Other motorists had been parking on walkways, instead of inside parking bays.

NET said incorrect use of spaces at park-and-ride sites had proven unsafe and that park-and-ride sites are only for use for tram ticket holders.

Enforcement action is being implemented by tram operator Nottingham Express Transit to stop motorists parking incorrectly at Hucknall Park and Ride site. Photo: Google

A 24-hour parking enforcement plan was introduced, with persistent offenders punished by having their wheels clamped or vehicles towed.

In an NET performance update document, which is set for discussion at the next Nottingham Council light transport meeting, Trevor Stocker, Nottingham Trams head of operations, said the measures have been a success with the need for enforcement action dropping since January.

In January this year action was taken 238 times, with 52 vehicles clamped.

As of May action was only taken 146 times, with 36 vehicles clamped.

Mr Stocker said: “Parking enforcement patrols at Forest Park and Ride have continued, with the number of parking violations generally reducing over the year so far.

“Figures over the last few months demonstrate a consistent approach to people using the car park facilities.

“With more than 1,000 cars using this site every day, the number of vehicles being clamped has reduced from last year, making facilities available to tram customers.

“Vehicles being clamped is affecting less than 0.1 per cent of people using the facility.

NET now wants to roll out the enforcement across all park and ride sites in Nottinghamshire, including Hucknall.

Mr Stocker sao: “The next step in this process is to roll out parking enforcement in a structured way across all NET park and ride sites, with the aim of ensuring facilities are safely available for NET Tram users and other transport connections as agreed.