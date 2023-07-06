Inspiring Leaders Teacher Training has announced its recent inspection by education watchdog Ofsted saw it rated ‘outstanding’ in all areas.

The inspection, conducted back in May 2023, assessed the programme’s overall effectiveness, quality of education and training, as well as leadership and management.

In their newly published report, inspectors found ILTT was “committed to excellence”, delivering superior quality initial teacher education.

Inspiring Leaders Teacher Training celebrates being rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted and Karl Cowerly (inset), head of Hucknall Flying High Academy, has praised the programme

ILTT is a collaborative initiative made up of The Discovery Trust, The Flying High Partnership and The Redhill Academy Trust and was established in October 2014 for primary phase trainees, expanding to include the secondary phase in September 2020.

In addition to training for primary and secondary education phases, it also specialises in primary mathematics and physical education and collaborates with eight multi-academy trusts spanning Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire.

All of its trainees complete the postgraduate certificate in education, accredited by either Nottingham Trent or Leicester universities.

Karl Clowery, Hucknall Flying High Academy headteacher, said: “It is wonderful to be part of a teacher training programme that has been recognised as an ‘outstanding’ provider.

“We have first-hand involvement, hosting trainee teachers and contribute to the delivery of their training program.

“Hucknall Flying High Academy have been privileged to support the training of these teachers, some of whom are now permanent members of our staff, including phase leaders setting the standard for our high-quality curriculum.

“The ILTT program is at the forefront of teacher development and aspirant teachers who have accessed training through this route are well equipped for the extremely rewarding career pathways within education.”

Dirk Smith, ILTT programme director, said: “We are thrilled with this ‘outstanding’ result which recognises the hard work and dedication of our staff in delivering a program we feel is second to none.