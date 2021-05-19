Council leader says Hucknall medical centre will be happening

Coun Jason Zadrozny rejected claims made on social media that announcing plans for the centre, to be built on Piggins Croft car park in the town, was just an election ploy for his party, the Ashfield Independents, to win more votes in the Nottinghamshire County Council elections earlier this month.

The Independents swept the board in Hucknall – and across Ashfield – in the election.

This led to comments on the Dispatch’s Facebook page suggesting they had promised projects like the medical centre in order to win votes but the project would then be dropped once council seats had been secured.

The new centre is to be built on part of the Piggins Croft car park

One comment read: “They promised a GP surgery in Piggins Croft but it was an election lie! They are nearly as good at lying as the Tories!”

But Coun Zadrozny said the new medical centre was something the council was committed to delivering on.

He said: “Talks have been going on for well over a year with Nottinghamshire’s Clinical Commissioning Group and other NHS partners.

"We are having further talks later this month to further progress these plans.

"We are very happy with how talks are progressing.

"The Ashfield Independents will deliver the new medical centre that Hucknall needs and deserves.

"Hucknall is the fastest growing town in Nottinghamshire – unfortunately healthcare provision hasn’t matched that.

"Your Hucknall Ashfield Independent councillors – especially Coun David Shaw – have ensured that the 40,000 plus resident’s voice is heard loud and clear on the lack of surgeries in the town.

“We were accused of electioneering from the likes of Government chief whip and local MP Mark Spencer.

"We are delivering what he and the Conservatives failed to do – but it was nice of him to display a passing interest in Hucknall.

"The facts are the facts and that is we will deliver this vital facility.