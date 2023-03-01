First NHS Hucknall for Health and Wellbeing event held in the town
The first Hucknall for Health event took place at Hucknall Leisure Centre.
Taking place on February 25, the event was held in partnership with Ashfield Council, Everyone Active which runs the leisure centre for the council and the Byron Primay Care Network, which runs the four GP practices in the town.
The event saw 22 stalls with information from a range of support providers and included representatives from the council’s revenues and benefits team to offer information and support to visitors.
Hundreds of visitors attended the event throughout the day, and many found lots of useful information to take away and found support from talking to the stall holders about their
unique circumstances.
Coun John Wilmott, who represents Hucknall on both the district council and Nottinghamshire Council, attended the event and spoke to residents.
He said: “These hubs are important to our community as I have found out at this event from talking to residents.
“Many people have left with information and support that will help them moving forward in these challenging times.
“Access to the right information and support at the right time is key to supporting our communities.
“The council hosted a stall at the event so that people were able to ask questions relevant to them.
“The council has been working closely with its partners to identify issues faced in the community which has led to initiatives like this event and warm hubs where people can come for a few hours a week to a warm space with a free hot drink.”