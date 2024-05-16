Hospitals under huge pressure after more than 200 ambulances turn up in one day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nottingham University Hospitals Trust (NUH) says it is under huge pressure, with one senior leader saying an unprecedented number of ambulances have brought in patients over recent days.

A total of 203 ambulances arrived at the Queen’s Medical Centre (QMC) on May 7, according to a board meeting of the trust this week.

Lisa Kelly, NUH chief operating officer, said it was the first time she had ever seen such a number, which is an average of around one every 15 minutes.

She said there was ‘tremendous pressure’ on hospitals this week, which was also being seen across the region.

More than 200 ambulances turned up at QMC in one day this month. Photo: Submitted

Anthony May, NUH chief executive, said: “Urgent and emergency care pathways are still under a great deal of pressure.

“It is always difficult after a bank holiday, so this may not be typical.”

The trust has been contacted for further information about how this figure compares to a typical day.

The board meeting questioned around how the trust would cope with winter pressures given the high demand seen this week.

Ms Kelly said: “We have already had winter capacity meetings to prepare for surges this winter.

“We have had a fairly light flu winter and are preparing for a more challenging position with more pressure on patient beds.

“The sooner we make decisions around workforce and staff on additional wards, the better.

“This winter was the first since 2016 kept same level of elective care and didn’t flip wards. We can’t be sure that will happen this year.

“As the financial climate gets more challenging for everyone, we need to ensure there is appropriate capacity and discharge. It remains a risk for the trust.”

Problems at the QMC have recently been highlighted as the cause of the biggest delays for East Midlands Ambulance Service.

Ambulance staff spent 3500 hours parked outside the hospital in March, waiting to handover their patients, due to lack of beds inside the hospital.

Dr Keith Girling, NUH medical director, previously said: “We continue to ask the public to help by using NHS services wisely.