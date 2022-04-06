Hucknall Leisure Centre to offer free membership to people living with Parkinson's

The leisure centre, run by award-winning operator Everyone Active in partnership with Ashfield District Council, is taking part in the new initiative alongside charity Parkinson’s UK which will launch on World Parkinson’s Day – Monday, April 11.

The free membership – which is being offered at all Ashfield leisure centres run by Everyone Active – will give access to gym, swim and group exercise classes.

In addition, all members will be offered a personalised exercise prescription through EXi, the easy-to-use exercise referral platform, with Synergy Dance online classes also available.

People living with Parkinson's are to be offered free membership at Hucknall Leisure Centre from this month. Photo: Amit Lennon/Parkinson's UK

Free carer membership will be available, if required.

Parkinson’s is the fastest-growing neurological condition in the world and there is currently no cure.

It affects around 145,000 people in the UK and there are more than 40 symptoms, from tremor and pain to anxiety.

Being physically active can play an important role in living well with Parkinson’s.

People living with the condition find various activities, from walking to dance, beneficial in managing their symptoms.

Lorenzo Clark, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We are immensely proud to launch this partnership with Parkinson’s UK and hope it will make a real difference to many

people’s lives.

“We want to encourage the whole Parkinson’s community to exercise and are confident we have an activity for all, no matter what your age, ability or fitness level.

“Being more active will help members to live well with Parkinson’s, improving their physical fitness and mental wellbeing, as well as having fun.”

Coun Rachel Madden (Ash Ind), Ashfield District Council’s cabinet member for leisure, health and wellbeing, said: “This is a great initiative that I hope will have a real positive impact on those residents living with Parkinson’s. I am proud that we can support Parkinson’s UK and offer complimentary membership.

“Our leisure centres offer a wide range of classes and activities, from state-of-the-art gyms to swimming and yoga.

"The benefits of activity on both physical and mental health are limitless.

"There is no doubt as to the significant benefit this will have on the lives of those living with Parkinson’s.”

Tom Ingram, corporate partnerships manager at Parkinson’s UK, said: “We’re delighted to partner with Everyone Active, who have very generously offered complimentary membership for people living with Parkinson’s and their carers.

“Being physically active is important for everyone.

"It supports both physical and mental health and depending on what you choose, can provide social support and interaction, all of which can really help people living with Parkinson’s and those providing informal care.

“Developing a regular physical activity habit can make a person feel more in control when living with the condition.

"Quality of life can be enhanced and independence and confidence maintained.

“We hope that with the support of Everyone Active, the Parkinson’s community can enjoy physical activity and use it to make a real difference to their lives.”

For further information or to join, click here.