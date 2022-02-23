New £2.7 million pool at Hucknall Leisure Centre set to open early next year

Hucknall Leisure Centre

Ashfield District Council went to tender last year to find a contractor, with a planning application approved in principle in December.

The council is waiting for an issue over a footpath to be resolved before the scheme can start, but it is hoped work can begin in the coming months.

Now the authority says a contractor has been selected to conduct the works. Existing leisure provider Everyone Active will run the revamped facilities once completed.

The second pool is part of a large overhaul including a state-of-the-art gym.

Plans include solar PV panels, providing what the authority described as an “opportunity to utilise renewable energy”.

This will be used to power essential building demands including lighting, heating and air conditioning. The upgraded centre will also feature electric vehicle charging points.

Now Councillor Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), leader of the authority, hailed what he described as “really good news” of a contractor being secured.

Speaking in the cabinet meeting on Tuesday (February 22), he said: “We will be informed who the contractor is for Hucknall Leisure Centre, that’s all gone through.

“That means work on the pool at Hucknall will be completed within the first quarter of next year, around early spring. This is really good news that it’s moving so fast.”

Speaking in the December committee, Coun Phil Rostance (Con), who represents Hucknall West, said: “Credit where credit is due, big thanks go to the administration and the authority for following through with this plan.

“Hucknall is in desperate need of the new pool and this is exactly what this will provide, so I’m in full support of this.

“The building itself won’t win any prizes for grand designs, but its functionality and what it will provide for the people of Hucknall is absolutely fantastic.”

It comes as the authority also confirmed there has been a “slight delay” of a few weeks on the opening of the new Kirkby Leisure Centre, which is due to open in the summer.