Council rubber-stamps plans for a second swimming pool at Hucknall Leisure Centre

The £2.7 million teaching pool will follow recent upgrades, including a new fitness suite, studios and the refurbished reception, which have transformed Hucknall Leisure Centre over the past year.

To complement the second pool, work on the new wetside changing village is underway.

When completed, it will feature different-sized areas to accommodate different users, such as single and family-sized cubicles.

Plans for a second pool at Hucknall Leisure Centre have been rubber-stamped. Pictured at the centre, from left, Lorenzo Clark, Coun Jim Blagden, Coun Jason Zadrozny (council leader), Coun John Wilmott

Coun John Wilmott (Ash Ind), cabinet member for licensing, environmental health and regulatory services, who represents Hucknall North, said: “This is exciting news.

"The long-awaited second swimming pool is part of the council’s huge £20 million investment and transformation of leisure facilities across Ashfield.

"The addition of an extra pool will mean the centre is more inclusive and provides a facility that all the family can enjoy.

“Along with the new state-of-the-art new leisure centre in Kirkby and enhancement works at Lammas Leisure Centre, the council is delivering on the promise to improve leisure facilities across the district.”

Lorenzo Clark, contract manager for Everyone Active’, who run the council’s leisure facilities, said: “Securing planning permission for the teaching pool is great news for the local community and will allow us to further expand our activity offering at Hucknall.

“There have been so many improvements at the centre this year, with more to come, and adding the teaching pool in 2022 will be the icing on the cake.