Older Hucknall residents can get a free 'MOT for their lungs' this autumn
The Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Integrated Care Board (ICB) is currently delivering free lung health checks across the county.
Anyone aged 55 to 74 who is registered with a GP and who smokes, or has ever smoked, will be invited by letter for a free NHS lungs check in what the ICB describes as ‘an MOT for their lungs’.
Those taking up the offer will be called by an ICB health advisor, who will ask about their overall lung health, lifestyle, family and medical history.
They may then be invited to have a lung CT scan, which checks for early signs of lung cancer.
Scans take place on mobile vans in community locations and a mobile scanning unit will be coming to the Tesco Extra store on Ashgate Road in Hucknall during October.
For more information, please visit nottslunghealthcheck.nhs.uk or call 0115 8963600.
